Obituary: Robert Carl Hite, 41, Bardstown

Robert Carl Hite, 41, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 7, 2024, at his home. He was born Aug. 17, 1982, in Louisville. He enjoyed World War II history, playing his guitar, and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Christopher “Kippy” Leo Hite Sr.; his maternal grandfather, Carl Webb Hardesty; and his paternal grandparents, Robert Edward and Rose Nelson Hite.

He is survived by his mother, Kathie Anne Hardesty Hite of Bardstown; two brothers, Christopher Leo (Amanda) Hite Jr. and Andrew Marcus (Shalena) Hite of Cox’s Creek; his maternal grandmother, Minnie Snider Hardesty Collins of Bardstown; six nieces and nephews, Zachary, Charlie, Emma, Samuel, Kinsley, and Henderson Hite; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The memorial service is noon Friday, April 12, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 12, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

