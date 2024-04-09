Obituary: Lawana Marlene Nalley, 53, Bardstown

Lawana Marlene Nalley, 53, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 7, 2024, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Elizabethtown and worked for Fuji Seal.

She loved going to concerts, going crappie fishing, and spending time gardening, cooking and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Price; her grandparents, Marvin and Christine Price; one uncle, Ralph Price, and one aunt, Joyce Price.

She is survived by three children, Joseph Robert Nalley IV, Shelby Dianne Nalley, and Camron Leon Nalley; her father, Richard Elwood Lear; one brother, Ricky Price; one grandson Baby Boy Nalley; and seven dogs, Ashanti, Gotti, Nova, Ivy, Angel, Dio, and Nugget.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

