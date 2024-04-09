Obituary: John N. Parrott, 96, Bardstown

John N. Parrott, 96, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born June 30, 1927, in Woodlawn. He was a retired mechanic for State Highway Department, He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of American Legion Post 121, and of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita “June” Parrott; his second wife, Ethel Harrell Parrott; one daughter, Shelly Parrott Arnold; his parents, James and Lillie Parrott; one brother, Elmer “Jake” Parrott; and one sister, Zelma “Toolie” Cecil.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Juanita Collins Parrott; one granddaughter, April Marie Arnold Cortez of Bardstown; two great-grandchildren, Clayton Arnold and BrooklynArabella Arnold, both of Bardstown. one son-in-law, Rick Arnold of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-