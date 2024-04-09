Obituary: Betty Skinner, 98, Bardstown

Betty Skinner, 98, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 5, 2024. She was born March 20, 1926, in Sullivan Indiana. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading, and taking care of her family.

BETTY SKINNER

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Unger and Roxie Bates Unger Skinner; two sisters, Rowena Unger and Dorothy Unger; and two brothers, Bill Unger and Larry Unger.

She is survived by her loving husband of 79 years, Dean Skinner of Bardstown; one daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Boles of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Tonya (Chad) Donoho of Cox’s Creek, and Aaron (Kristin) Boles of Bardstown; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie (Whit Wiman) Donoho of Lexington, Nathan (Anna) Donoho, Lilly Donoho and Ellery Donoho, all of Cox’s Creek, and Aiden Boles, Andrew Boles, and Alec Boles, all of Bardstown.

The memorial service is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-