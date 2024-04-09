Obituary: Charles Ogden Estes III, 81, Bardstown

Charles Ogden Estes III, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Hills Nursing Home in New Albany, Ind. He was born June 3, 1942, in Winchester to the late Charles Ogden and Mary Webb Estes.

He retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 28 years. He was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus and of his Catholic faith. He loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter with both gun and bow & arrow and was an excellent marksman. His trophies were proudly hung on his garage wall and he always shared his special deer meat chili and summer sausage.

He was a people person who never met a stranger and was always ready to share a joke and a laugh or a kind word. He loved dancing and singing to karaoke, riding his four-wheeler, bird watching, playing cornhole, the Kentucky Wildcats, family gatherings and vacations with family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Burnett; two grandsons, Francisco Estes and Andre Estes; and his beloved dog, Winnie.

He is survived by his loving wife Irene of 38 years; two daughters, Yolanda (Joel) Estes Taylor and Heather (Bill) Estes; one son, Chuck Estes; two stepdaughters, Deborah (Tommy)Seaman and Melissa (Pete) Kowalewski; three sisters, Sue Simpson, Judy Gibbs and Suzanne Sparks; three grandchildren, Devin, Georgia and Yoey; and two stepgrandchildren, Chase and Alyssa (Dylan).

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, april 12, 2024, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, ,April 13, 2024, with prayers Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that donations be made to Hosparus Health Southern Indiana.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

