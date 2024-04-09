Nelson County Jail Logs — April 7-8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Samuel Joseph Phillips, 31, Scottsburg, Ind., reckless driving; racing a motor vehicle on a public highway. No bond. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua David Hutchinson, 25, Frankfort, racing a motor vehicle on a public highway; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Dianne Borders, 60, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jana Marie Parkerson, 29,, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree, minor injury, no medical attention. Bond is $5,000 cash, $2,000 surety. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Lee Kinder, 40, Elizabethtown, no seat belts; rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended license; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephany Annmarie Fields, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, April 8, 2024

Jaime A. O’Daniel, 43, Bloomfield, custodial interference. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul S. O’Daniel, 51, Bloomfield, custodial interference; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Santiago Valerio Garcia, 47, Veracruz, Mexico, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no insurance card; no operators license. No bond. Booked at 12:17 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brigitte Marie O’Daniel, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:42 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-