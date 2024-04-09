Obituary: Elijah Earl Cecil, 21, Bardstown

Elijah Earl Ceci, 21, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 8, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He was born June 17, 2002, in Louisville.

He loved to be out with family traveling and just riding in his van sightseeing. He loved his family and watching the UK Wildcats. He was a member of Bloomfield Church of God.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Vicki Cecil of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Louis and Linda Cecil of New Hope; his maternal grandparents, Larry and Diane Gordon of Bardstown; his great-grandmother, Marie Hardin of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Sister Judy Wilson and Bro. Tim Van Hook officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, ,and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions be made to national Kidney Foundation, 161 St. Matthew Ave. Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207 or Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Rd., #201, Pittsburg, PA, 15239.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

