‘Janey’ Anna P. Spalding, 83, Bardstown

“Janey” Anna P. Spalding, 83, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 8, 2024 at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born on March 11, 1941, in New Haven. She was a member of Abundant Life Church and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Spalding; her parents, Ben and Clara Johnson; four brothers, Randy Johnson, Benny Johnson, Freddy Johnson and Jim Johnson; and one sister, Mona Wolfe.

She is survived by one son, Jim Spalding (Bonnie); two sisters, Dorothy Humphrey and Barbara Harvey; one brother, Johnny Johnson; four grandchildren, Jessica Spalding, Jonathan Spalding, Joshua Spalding and Jeffrey Dowell; six great-grandchildren, Bradyon Ewing, Evelyn Spalding, Kaylee Spalding, Ava Spalding, Hallie Spalding and Asher Dowell; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Harvey officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m, to noon Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

