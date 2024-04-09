Obituary: James Scott ‘Scotty’ Miles, 62, Bardstown

James Scott “Scotty” Miles, 62, of Bardstown, died Monday, January 8, 2024, at Select Hospital in Nashville. He was born June 9, 1961, in Bardstown. He was a former employee of Publishers Printing, a 1979 graduate of Nelson County High School, a Kentucky Colonel, an avid sports fan, especially University of Kentucky, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Dolphins. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leo and Nancy Satterly Miles; and one nephew, Michael Ryan Hood.

He is survived by two sisters, Debbie (Eddie) Hood of Bardstown and Paula (Monk) Bishop of Willisburg; one niece, C. J. (Justin) Brown of Bardstown; two nephews, Cody (Kelsey) Bishop of Bloomfield and Brandon Bishop of Willisburg; one great-niece, Leah Brown of Bardstown; two great-nephews, Benson Brown of Bardstown and Trenton Bishop of Bloomfield; and several aunts, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

