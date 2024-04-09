Obituary: David Archer Watson, 67, Mammoth Cave

David Archer Watson, 67, of Mammoth Cave, died Monday, April 8, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 27, 1956, in Louisville to the late James H. Watson Sr. and Mary L. Probus Watson. He was a manager and machinist for Custom Machine and Design. He loved to do woodworking and had a passion for helping others. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Bryson Xavier Riggs, two sisters, Clara Roederer and Rose Townsend; two brothers, Joseph Watson and James H. Watson Jr. and one nephew, Jeff Roederer.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Greenwell Watson of Mammoth Cave; one daughter, Courtney Riggs of Bardstown; one son, Damien (Amy) Riggs of Indiana; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends, and all of his dogs.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

