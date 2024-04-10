Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Zacharey Allen Hamilton, 30, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Jesse Parker, 47, Bardstown, harassing communications; retaliating against a participant in the legal process. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Jo Lawson, 48, Jamestown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

-30-