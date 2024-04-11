Obituary: Henry Clay Blanchett, 98, Bardstown

Henry Clay Blanchett, 98, died March 30, 2024, at Colonial Rehab in Bardstown. He was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Los Angeles.

HENRY CLAY BLANCHETT

He moved to Bardstown in his early childhood. He graduated from Bardstown High School in 1946. He was a World War II veteran, serving approximately three years in the 8th Air Force in England. He later became a licensed single-engine pilot which eventually led to a hobby building and flying radio controlled airplanes.

He enjoyed repairing electric items and made his living repairing TVs, radios, and vacuums at his shop, “Blanchett Electric.” He helped with lighting & technical issues with the Stephen Foster Drama. He was also the Nelson County Voting Machine technician for 45 years. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Bardstown for more than 60 years and helped with technical aspects of music.

He enjoyed his family, his church, and eating good food … especially sweets. He was a people person and truly enjoyed being with and talking with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Blanchett to whom he was married 67 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Susan) Blanchett and Richard (Cindy) Blanchett; one sister, Kitty Coates; a niece, Bonnie Coates; and several children and grandchildren.

A private graveside will be held at Mill Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please consider giving to the charity of your choice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-