Nelson County Jail Logs — April 10-11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Morgan Sierra Harvey, 23, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear. Bond is $443 cash, $5,000 surety.

Booked at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Peral Ta Execiuel Del Socorro Lopez, 29, Middletown, no operators license. No bond. Booked at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gavin Dale Williams, 20, Greenville, Ind., reckless driving; assault, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Josie Marie Embry, 30, Buffalo, probation violatiion (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Joshua Lee Ridener, 36, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Vincent Ballard, 45, Lebanon, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Franklin Roosevelt Sanger, 39, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Mudd, 43, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto ($10,000 to less than $1 million value; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree; contempt off court (2 counts).No bond. Booked at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Lillian Michelle Pickens, 48, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; resisting arrest; criminal littering; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-