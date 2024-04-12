Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Jessica Danielle Hutchins, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Eli Ron Brahalla, 20, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:33 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $10,240 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Timothy Scott Biggers, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:32 p.m Thursday, April 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-