Obituary: Richard Allen Miller, 54, Shepherdsville

Richard Allen Miller, 54, of Shepherdsville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born Nov. 12, 1969, in Elyria, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Swift; and his grandmother, Beth Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Kristian Miller; one daughter, Bethany Miller; two sisters, Karen Jarrell and Betty Jane Swift; two brothers, Gary Miller and Tommy Swift; and two cousins, James Jarrell and Danielle Settles.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home wtih Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Colon Cancer Prevention Project, P.O. Box 4039, Louisville, KY 40204.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

