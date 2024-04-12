Obituary: Timothy Everett Brewer, 61, Taylorsville

Timothy Everett Brewer, 61, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024. at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Louisville to the late Herman Russell and Martha Minyard Brewer.

TIMOTHY EVERETT BREWER

He was a U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service. He was a former Spencer County magistrate for the Waterford District and the founder of the Spencer County 4-H Shooting Sports. He worked tirelessly to get lights at the Ray Jewell Park. He was a fierce advocate for children and families in Spencer County and worked in baseball, softball & bowling leagues in Spencer County. He was a member of the Taylorsville Moose Lodge # 2127, as well as a Kentucky Colonel, but his greatest accomplishment was being called Papaw.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rachel Noe Brewer; one daughter, Brandy Brewer (Katie Miller) of Jeffersonville, Ind.; one son, Sean (Tamara) Brewer of Bedford; two brothers, Herman Russell (Rose) Brewer Jr. of Mount Washington and Rodney Brewer of Brandenburg; one half-sister, Tonya (Mike) Byrns of Shepherdsville; one half-brother, John Ireland of Shepherdsville; and five grandchildren, Mallorie, Adaline, Henry, Emma and Georgia.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Taylorsville Community Church with Bro Chad Goodlett and John Clemens officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the church.

The Greenwell –Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of services.

-30-