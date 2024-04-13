Obituary: Zella Mae Martin Taylor Jacobs, 86, Hodgenville

Zella Mae Martin Taylor Jacobs, 86, of Hodgenville, died Friday, April 12, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

ZELLA MAE MARTIN TAYLOR JACOBS

She was born Feb. 11, 1938, to the late Babe and Ebbie Thornsberry Martin. She was a Baptist by faith. She was a factory worker with Jiffey Mix factory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Alfreda Taylor; two brothers, Sie Martin and Eugene Martin; and one sister, Ruth Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Gayland Jacobs of Hodgenville; two sons, Leon (Tracy) Taylor and Martin Taylor, both of Michigan; three sisters, Claudia Ann Nichols, Jannette (Bobby) Amburgey,and Imogene (Neil) Honeycutt; seven brothers, Delmas (Janet) Martin, Daniel Martin, Fred (Minnie) Martin, Randolph Martin, Charles Ray Martin, Clyde Martin and Phillip (Pam) Martin; several grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at Pleasant Ridge Church in Mount Sherman with Bro. Jordan Honeycutt officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel

The William R. Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-