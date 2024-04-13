Obituary: Noah Ray Jenkins, 86, Upton

Noah Ray Jenkins, 86, of Upton, died Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his home in Upton with his companion by his side.

He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Larue County to the late George Terrell and Annie Myrtle Finwick Jenkins. He was a farmer most of his life. He was a Christian by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alfa Stillwell and Margaret Riggs; and six brothers, Carlie Jenkins, David Jenkins, Floyd Jenkins, Harvey Jenkins, Herman Jenkins and George T. Jenkins Jr.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Jones of Upton; one sister, Levorn (Carl Erbele) Graham of Elizabethtown; his loving dog Buddy Ray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Wayne Borders officiating. Burial is in the Brackett Cemetery in Upton.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-