Obituary: Rose Anna Barr Bowling, 72, Springfield

Rose Anna Barr Bowling, 72, of Springfield, died Friday, April 12, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 13, 1951, in Bardstown to James Ballard and Marjorie Peake Lyvers.

She was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and a retired employee of American Greetings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Howard Barr (Aug. 18, 2000); one son, James Michael Barr (May 11, 1991); three sisters, infant Rose Anna Lyvers, Glenda Sue Wheatley and Deborah Adams; and two grandchildren, Andrea Thompson and Chris Gibson.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Bowling; two daughters, Ann Thompson (Rick) of Springfield and Melissa Garrett (Travis) of Gravel Switch; two sons, Ray Barr (Kasey) and Christopher Barr (Laura) of Springfield; ; one stepson, Brad Bowling (Leila) of Cincinnati; her mother, Marjorie Lyvers of Loretto; four sisters, Becky Downs (Raymond), Rita Mattingly (Terry), Annette Blandford (Keith) and Carla Jury (Richard) all of Bardstown; and two brothers, Wayne Lyvers (Peggy) of Louisville and Danny Lyvers (Martha) of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024 at St. Rose Catholic Church with the Rev. Pier Giorgio Dengler officiating. Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, and 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield.

Honorary pallbearers are Kelsey Barr, Kim Smith, Gracie Barr, Parker Barr, Kayla Garrett, Dylan Garrett, Preston Bowling and Brad Bowling.

Casket bearers will be Junior Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Mikie Barr, Dylan Barr and Nathan Bradley.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-