Nelson County Jail Logs — April 12-13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, April 12, 2024

Kalin Markess Williams, 34, Bardstown, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Phillip McGill, 46, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Jonathan Maxwell Ryan, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Harold Ray Crump Jr., 47, Clermont, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Daniel Oplinger, 34, Murray, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Renee Clark, 36, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Lee Middleton, 40, Bloomfield, driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (2 counts); reckless driving; failure to signal; possession controlled substance, second-degree, Hallucinogen; obstructing a highway; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jamar Demorne Gibson, 40, Fort Pierce, Fla., improper equipment; careless driving; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). No bond. Booked at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lynn Metcalfe, 37, Bardstown, no charge information. No bond.

Booked at 10:28 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

