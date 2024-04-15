Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Jacob Allen Ashby, 30, Taylorsville, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Simpson, 25, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-