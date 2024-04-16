50th District state rep. debate set for Thursday at TNHS auditorium

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT



Monday, April 15, 2024 — Nelson County America First will sponsor a debate between the two Republican candidates for 50th District state representative.

The debate, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Thomas Nelson Hjigh School auditorium, will feature both Republican candidates, incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni, and challenger Andy Stone.

Don Thrasher will serve as moderator, and members of the audience will be allowed to sign up and ask their own questions to the candidates.

ANDY STONE

Each candidate will have 3 minutes for their opening statement, and 2 minutes for their closing statement.

During the debate, the candidates will have 2 minutes to answer each question, and 30 seconds for any follow-up responses, with the same time limits for questions asked by members of the audience.

-30-