Obituary: Lana Yvette Brady, 57, New Haven

Lana Yvette Brady, 57, of New Haven, died Friday, April 12, 2024, at U of L Hospital in Louisville.

She was a Christian by faith. She was born in Bardstown May 21, 1966, to the late Coleman Leo and Nancy Lillian Moore Brady. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

LANA YVETTE BRADY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Coleman Chase Brady and one God Son, Cody Mayfield.

She is survived by two sisters, Sherri Brady of New Haven , and Sonja (Mike) Mayfield of Bardstown; four great-kids, Michael, Christopher, Bethany Higdon, and Rebecca Biggerstaff; and several extended family and friends.

The graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery in New Haven, with Brian Harper officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

