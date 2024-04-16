Obituary: Thomas Xavier ‘Tommy’ Kidwell, 86, Fredericktown

Thomas Xavier “Tommy” Kidwell, 86, of Fredericktown, died at 11:10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 20234, at Heritage Hall Care Center in Lawrenceburg.

THOMAS XAVIER “TOMMY” KIDWELL

He is survived by his wife, Blondella Durr Kidwell of Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine; one daughter, Lynn (Jerry) Smith of Springfield; three sons, Michael (Cindy) Kidwell and Allen Kidwell, both of Fredericktown and Charlie Kidwell of Leesville, La.; one brother-in-law, Bobby (Linda) Durr of Lawrenceburg; two sisters-in-law, Rozella (Rosie) Ritchey and Betty Durr, both of Lawrenceburg; five special cousins, Sue Kidwell Clements, Belle Sutton, Dickie Kidwell, Joe and Aggie Wimsatt; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 7-9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, atr the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield

Contributions are suggested to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the American Diabetes Foundation.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-