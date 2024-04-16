Obituary: Ronnie Lee Frye, 64, Magnolia

Ronnie Lee Frye, 64, of Magnolia died Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Medical Center Caverna in Horse Cave.

He was born July 2, 1959, to the late Dewy and Ina Frye. He was a Christian by faith. He was a self-employed tree expert.

In addition to his parents, he was is preceded in death by three brothers, Darrell Frye, Larry Frye and Joe Frye.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Frye of Boston; one son, Derick Frye of Brandenburg; two brothers, Lenny Frye of Hodgenville, and Richard (Joy) Frye of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Waylon Frye, Timothy Frye, Brycen Frye, Hailey Frye, Brantley Frye, Oakley Bays and Beau Bays; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Edlin Creek Cemetery in New Haven with family officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-