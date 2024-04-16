Obituary: Paul Franklin Thurman, 86, Bardstown

Paul Franklin Thurman, 86, of Bardstown, died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.

PAUL FRANKLIN THURMAN

He was born January 23, 1938, in Samuels to the late Owen and Carlene Loveland Thurman. He worked for Kentucky Solite in Shepherdsville. He was a lifelong member of St. Gregory Catholic Church., where he was on the bereavement committee and helped with the church picnic. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul loved fishing, hunting, mushroom and turkey hunting. He was an avid gardener, liked taking walks, and loved to go riding in his golf cart. He loved to cook chicken soup, play the guitar, old country music and family gatherings. He loved saying the rosary every night.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo Wilson Thurman; one daughter, Cindy Thurman; and five sisters, Martha Cahoe, Kathleen Faulkner, Gonda Thompson, Mary Thurman and Lina Cundiff; and two brothers, Jim Thurman and Larry Thurman.

He is survived by one daughter, Patty (David) Martin of Bardstown; three sons, Bill (Donna) Thurman, Kenny (Sandy) Thurman, and Michael (Lisa) Thurman, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Carolyn Downs and Kathy Spalding, both of Bardstown; one brother, Joe Thurman of Bardstown; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, with evening prayers, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Contributions are suggested to St. Gregory The Great Church or School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-