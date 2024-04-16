Obituary: Beth Ann Rice Mattingly, 56, Bardstown

Beth Ann Rice Mattingly, 56, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 14, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1968 in Bardstown.

BETH ANN RICE MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Catherine Thompson; and her paternal grandparents, John and Helen Rice.

She is survived by two sons, Aaron Rice and Craig Mattingly; two grandchildren, Koston Rice, and Dani Rice; her mother Freida Raisor; her father, John (Mona) Rice; one brother, Tim (Teresa) Rice; one half-sister, Ellen Bischoff; and one stepsister, Wendy Wales.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to Barktown Rescue.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

