Obituary: Barbara Helen Cecil, 81, Bardstown
Barbara Helen Cecil, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 9, 1943, in Nelson County. She was employed as a librarian/teacher form 1970-2005 at DeSales High School in Louisville. She was a resident of Nazareth Village II since 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas “J.T.” Cecil and Agnes Gondola “Tootsie” Bartley Cecil; and two sisters, Debbie Ann Cecil and Janice Carol Cecil.
She is survived by one brother, John Richard (Bernice) Cecil Sr. of Bardstown; one niece, Melinda Cecil-Morrison of Bardstown; one nephew, John Richard Cecil Jr. of Bardstown; and one great-niece, Shelby Morrison of Bardstown.
The graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Fdriday, April 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-