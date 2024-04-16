Obituary: Carol Marie Murphy, 76, Bardstown

Carol Marie Murphy, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 11, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Jim and Mary Parrent Avis. She was a secretary for the former Experience Works in Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, James M., Gerald, Keith Avis, Betty Vandiver, Linda Murphy and Joyce Hauserman.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Murphy of Maine and Kim Hutchinson of Willisburg; one son, Steve (Debbie) Murphy of Bardstown; one sister, Dianne Fausak of North Carolina; one brother, Donnie Avis of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Samantha, Brian, Kady; and three great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Wyatt, Brynlee; and several nieces and nephews.

The family followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

