Obituary: Bro. Billy F. Minor, 86, Louisville

Bro. Billy F. Minor, 86, of Louisville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024. He was a retired minister, serving many Christian churches in both Kentucky and Indiana. His last service being at the Mount Gilead Christian Church in Campbellsville.

BRO. BILLY F. MINOR

In additioin to being a minister, he was a former fire and EMS volunteer in Washington and Lincoln counties in Kentucky and also in Windfall, Ind. He was a professor emeritus of the Louisville Bible College. He was a 50 year member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge 201 F&AM, a published author, and a model train enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold C. and Ruth Rudolph Minor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Minor; two daughters, Sherri Beth Scrogham (David) and Christy Jo Fredricks (John David); one brother, Robert Eugene Minor; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Rolling Fork Christian Church in New Haven. Tje graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus, Ind.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the church. A masonic service is 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

