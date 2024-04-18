Obituary: Bro. Billy F. Minor, 86, Louisville
Bro. Billy F. Minor, 86, of Louisville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024. He was a retired minister, serving many Christian churches in both Kentucky and Indiana. His last service being at the Mount Gilead Christian Church in Campbellsville.
In additioin to being a minister, he was a former fire and EMS volunteer in Washington and Lincoln counties in Kentucky and also in Windfall, Ind. He was a professor emeritus of the Louisville Bible College. He was a 50 year member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge 201 F&AM, a published author, and a model train enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold C. and Ruth Rudolph Minor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Minor; two daughters, Sherri Beth Scrogham (David) and Christy Jo Fredricks (John David); one brother, Robert Eugene Minor; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Rolling Fork Christian Church in New Haven. Tje graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus, Ind.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the church. A masonic service is 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
