Obituary: Jeffrey Scott Garrett, 55, Shepherdsville

Jeffrey Scott Garrett, 55, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, April 12, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

Also known as “Geoffrey Rockett,” he was a fun-loving character, he was adventurous, playful, and entertaining. He enjoyed attending classic rock concerts and taking spontaneous road trips. He had a love of gardening, watching his work take root and grow. He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan.

His favorite role was that of Papaw, his grandchildren were his favorite sidekicks. He was a collector of Marvel comics. He prized his comics, movies, figures, and apparel. In the eyes of his family, he was the most courageous superhero, his character was larger than life. He was their guardian and vigilante. There are whole universes of stories, and books, that wouldn’t exist without his role. His legacy will continue in the chapters ahead.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Garrett.

He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Garrett; four children, Shelby Garrett (Kevin Reece) and Haley Garrett (Ethan Thomas), both of Shepherdsville, Jacob Garrett (Alaysia Nickelberry) of Elizabethtown, and Madelyn Garrett of Shepherdsville; his father, Ronald Garrett; three siblings, Jason Garrett (Cindy) of Mount Washington, Jon Garrett of Hillview and Ali Garrett of New Mexico; four grandchildren Isabella, Scarlett, Norah Cross and Anastasia Garrett; and additional family members and friends.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-