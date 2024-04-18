Obituary: Harley Shelton, 52, Springfield
Harley Shelton, 52, of Springfield, died Saturday, April 13, 2024, at his home. He was born May 23, 1971, in El Paso, Texas. He worked as a telecommunication technician for Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville. He was an avid motorcycle rider and he loved his family and being a Pop Pop.
He was preceded in death by one son, Nicholas Chambers; his parents, Charles and Bonnie Shelton; and one brother, Clint Shelton.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Shelton; three sons, Justin Chambers, Clint Shelton (Stephanie) and Matthew Milam; one brother, Mike Shelton; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, and 9 -11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
