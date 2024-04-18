Obituary: Joseph ‘Harold’ Smith, 85, Elizabethtown

Joseph “Harold” Smith, 85, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

JOSEPH “HAROLD” SMITH

He worked multiple construction jobs prior to retiring after 28 years for Transport Releasing Company in Louisville. He was a loyal member of a 12-step program where his strength, compassion, and wisdom touched the lives of many. He had 52 years of continuous sobriety and lived by his favorite saying, “I ain’t had a drink all day,” embracing the principle of “one day at a time” in every aspect of his life.

He was a good Samaritan, always going above and beyond, showing kindness and support whenever needed, regardless of the circumstances. His willingness to go the extra mile made a meaningful difference in the lives of others, whether it was offering a listening ear or simply being there for someone in need.

He also enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques, working on cars (and test driving them afterward), riding his Schwinn bicycle and spending time with his faithful companion, “Baby Girl Abby.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hughie and Margaret Miles Smith, of Culvertown; one son, Jeffrey Smith; two sisters, Mary Lois McFelia and Joyce Anne Smith; and two brothers, Danny Smith and Kenny Smith.

He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 60 years, Patsy Smith (Cecil) of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Stephanie Cottrell (Kevin), and Melanie Whitlock (Barry); two sons, Jimmy Smith (Melissa) and Jason Smith (Heidi); 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as “Papaw Smith”; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, and after 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday, April 19, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his two favorite charities, the American Red Cross and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-