Obituary: Michael Robert Antonelli, 56, Mount Eden

Michael Robert Antonelli, 56, of Mount Eden, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at his home. He was born June 15, 1967, in Suffern, N.Y. to Sandy Davis and Anthony Antonelli. He was a truck driver for UPS and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Antonelli.

He is survived by his wife, Tara Anderson Antonelli; one daughter, Briana Antonelli (Ronnie Smitha) of Shelbyville; two sons, Jonathan Antonelli and Robert Antonelli, both of Mount Eden; his mother and stepfather, Sandy (Dennis) Morris of Lewes, Del.; two brothers, Robert Anthony (Meg Kennedy) Antonelli of Bradenton, Fla. and James Peter (Lauren B.) Antonelli of Ringwood, N.J.; and several uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Greg Knapper officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

