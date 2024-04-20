Obituary: Harold Dean Foster, 82, Bardstown

Harold Dean Foster, 82, of Bardstown, died peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1942, in Revelo to the late William and Flonnie Ball Foster.

He was a retired employee of American Greetings. He liked to work on cars, go fishing, drive back to the mountains and be with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Nathan Scott, Lester Dean and William “Bill” Foster.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Murphy Foster; one sister, Brenda Payne of Stearns; three brothers, Larry Foster and Jim Foster, both of Revelo and Gene Foster of Brooksville, Ind.; two granddaughters, Denielle Howell and Amanda Aulbach, both of Bardstown; and one grandson, Jacob Foster of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service Monday evening at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

