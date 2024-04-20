Obituary: Thomas Oliver ‘Tommy’ Goben, 76, Bardstown

Thomas Oliver “Tommy” Goben, 76, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Bardstown. He was retired from General Electric working in maintenance.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Ballard Goben; two daughters, Amy Goben Mudd of Louisville and Sara Goben Cambron of Fredricksburg.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

