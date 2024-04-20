Obituary: Beverly Hedgespeth Montgomery, 85

Beverly Hedgespeth Montgomery, 85, died peacefully at home Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at her home. She was a beacon of love and creativity. She was born in Louisville March 10, 1939. She embodied grace and kindness, touching countless lives with her gentle spirit.

BEVERLY HEDGESPETH MONTGOMERY

Her nurturing extended beyond family – her garden bloomed under her care, mirroring her intricate quilting and sewing creations. She loved Elvis, and she loved a good bargain even more.

Her greatest joy was her family. Her legacy is not only in her artistry, but also in her boundless generosity and warmth. Though she’s physically departed, her spirit remains a guiding light. May she rest in peace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Montgomery.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Floyd and Susan Mayes-Cottrell; two sons-in-law, Billy Floyd and Chris Mayes-Cottrell.; one sister, Celeste Ward;



and five grandchildren she adored, Kyle Bissell, Jacob Bissell, William Rogers-Floye, Ian Rogers-Floyd, and Ariana Ridgway.

The family followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-