Obituary: Timothy ‘Tim’ R. Goodwin, 65, Bardstown
Timothy “Tim” R. Goodwin, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1959, in Louisville.
He retired as a tooling manager at LSI Wall Coverings after 25 years. He enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting, and boating. He was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, and coached little league football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Goodwin and Marjorie Goodwin.
He is survived by his long-term partner, Deborah Paterson; three children, Travis (Rebecca) Goodwin, Alicia Farley and Caitlin Goodwin; one sister, Debbie Goodwin; one brother, Mike Goodwin; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
