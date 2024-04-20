Saturday, April 20th, 2024 | Posted by

Obituary: Jim Broadhurst, 81, Boston

Jim Broadhurst, 81, of Boston, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born April 27, 1942, in Pennsylvania. He was the owner of Porter County plumbing and heating. He enjoyed race cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth Broadhurst.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Broadhurst; one daughter, Jennifer Jessup;
one son, Jamie Broadhurst; and two sisters, Jeanette Kennelly, and Jackie Patricia.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

