Nelson County Jail Logs — April 15-19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, April 15, 2024

Dylan Jay Thomas, 29, Goshen, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Bryan Len Adams, 41, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order (2 counts); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond total is $5,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:07 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 8:58 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Thomas Phillips, 24, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); strangulation, first-degree; intimidating a witness in the legal process; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence, (minor injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond total is $105,000 cash. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 55, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license. Booked at 6:06 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024.

John Jarrett Hamilton, 57, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/ etc. No bond. Bookedd at 6:44 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Noah Christoper Davis, 22, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit. No bond. Booked at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Kalvin Bradley Bezy, ,23, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rodney Shane Richardson, 33, Williamsburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Curtis Kapetanios, 31, Columbus, Ind., failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $4,720 cash. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Telly Jermaine Burton, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Curtis Moore, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Gary Lee Dugger, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robert Frazier, 36, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen Sellers, 58, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrick Lamonte Frazier Jr., 28, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 46, Bardstown, a fugitive from another state (misdemeanor). No bond. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 31, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Bryan Linton, 29, Boston, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; speeding, five mph over speed limit; improper display of registration plates; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Marie Ducette, 59, Hobart, Ill., theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Leon Jolicoeur, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 52, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court; failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald, Fransico Trujillo, 27, Memphis, Tenn., engaged in organized crime; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft of retail merchandise for resale; fraudulent use of credit cards over $100 within a six-month period; receiving goods, etc. by fraud over $10,000. No bond. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Andrew Pike, 46, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Yeeri Hosmarlin Sanchez, 25, Memphis, Tenn., engaged in organized crime; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft of retail merchandise for resale; fraudulent use of credit card over $10,000; receiving good by fraud over $10,000; theft of identity of another without consent; criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamara Jean Masden, 39, Lebanon Junction, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, April 19, 2024

Christopher Clay Price, 59, Willisburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting, $500 total is than $1,000 value; violating conditions of release. Bond total is $3,000 cash. Booked at 4:16 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Theresa Diane Reid, 44, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — all others, $500 to less than $1,000 value. No bond. Booked at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024.

Crystal Lynn Pruitt, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 11:23 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Anthony Miles, 39, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled subatance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-