Obituary: Serene Faye Jarboe, 51, Elizabethtown

Serene Faye Jarboe, 51, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at her home.

Spending time with her children was what she loved most. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Even though she denied it she was a really good cook.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Burl Jarboe of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Kassidy Jarboe and Nikkie Jarboe, both of Elizabethtown and Megan Jarboe of Bardstown; one sister, Lisa Zachery; one brother, Jason Clark; and her mother Cathleen Clark.

Visitation is noon until 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

