Russell Leo DeSpain, 100, formerly of Howardstown

Russell Leo DeSpain, 100, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

RUSSELL LEO DESPAIN

He was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Howardstown. He was a member of Hardin County First United Baptist Church and retired from Firestone in Elizabethtown. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Tennessee during World War II, and he was in six major battles.

He was preceded in death by his by his first wife, Minnie Thompson DeSpain; his second wife, Rosa Witten DeSpain; and his third wife, Zella Ann Gent DeSpain; one son, Arley Leo DeSpain; his parents, William Thomas and Nora Alice DeSpain; seven sisters, Edna Quillen, Anna Lewis, Mildred Mather Wright, Margie Avalon, Thelma Dean Brown Owens, Alma Lucille Milburn and Carrie Lee Kidd; four brothers, Grady, Harold, Kenneth and Eugene DeSpain; one stepdaughter, Betty Roberts; and his stepfather Robert M. Perkins.

He is survived by one daughter, Charlene (Paul) Hines Baumgardner of Hodgenville; one son, Larry DeSpain of Hodgenville; one daughter-in-law, Delores DeSpain of Hodgenville; one sister, Rea Watters of California; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and one sister, Ella Rea Watters of California.

The funeral was Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, Ky 42748 or the charity of your choice.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville was in charge of arrangements.

