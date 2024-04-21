Obituary: Martha Ann Sims Mahoney, 82, Bardstown

Martha Ann Sims Mahoney, 82, of Bardstown, died at her home with her family by her side.

She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, a former member of St. Catherine Church in New Haven. She worked for Barton Distilleries with 20 years of service and also retired from American Greetings with 26 years of service. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul and Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was a wife, sister and aunt.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Raphael (Jimmy) Mahoney; her parents, James Richard (Pinch) and Roseleen Mills Sims; and one sister, Mary Sue Mahoney.

She is survived by four sisters, Jane Sims of Bardstown, Rose (David) Mudd , Linda (Ron) McGrath, and Cathy Rice, all of Louisville; one brother, Jim Sims Jr. (Wanda) of Madisonville, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with a 4:30 p.m. prayer service Monday afternoon.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

