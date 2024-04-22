Nelson County Jail Logs — April 20-21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Melvin Charlie Scott, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance,, first-degree (cocaine). No bond. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 8:22 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Lauren Marie Gardner, 37, Bardstown, possession of marijuana (2 counts); possession of controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drug/alcohol/etc.; a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cindi Shaylan Hurley Fryman, 39, Louisa, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Wayne Caldwell, 45, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration plates; operating on a suspended license; improper display of registration plates; following another vehicle too closely; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eduardo Mediola Colin, 24, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Scott Callahan, 36, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Logan Shepherd, 46, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; no registration plates; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-