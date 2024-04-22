Video: 50th District state rep. debate, Candy Massaroni v. Andy Stone

Rep. Candy Massaroni left, and Andy Stone at the 50th District state rep. debate.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 23, 2024 — The Republican candidates seeking the 50th District state representative seat met in their first debate on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in the auditorium at Thomas Nelson High School.

The debate was organized by Nelson County American First. Don Thrasher served as moderator.

The candidates each took issues with their opponents statements and stances, and likewise, defended their personal views. Running time: 2 hours , 12 minutes.

