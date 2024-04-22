Video: 50th District state rep. debate, Candy Massaroni v. Andy Stone
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Monday, April 23, 2024 — The Republican candidates seeking the 50th District state representative seat met in their first debate on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in the auditorium at Thomas Nelson High School.
The debate was organized by Nelson County American First. Don Thrasher served as moderator.
The candidates each took issues with their opponents statements and stances, and likewise, defended their personal views. Running time: 2 hours , 12 minutes.
-30-
