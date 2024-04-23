Letter: Thanks to Rep. Massaroni for her service in Frankfort

To the editor,

I would like to thank our state representative, Candy Massaroni, for her hard work and dedication in serving the citizens of Nelson County. She has tirelessly reached out through participation in community events to get to know what is important to those that live and work here.

Guided by her faith, Candy has worked to be the voice of those who elected her to office. She has served on the Education, Veterans, and Tourism committees and sponsored a number of bills to promote the well-being of children and veterans as well as expanding options for health care accessibility and promoting election integrity. In addition, she has helped bring thousands of dollars to our county for needed road improvements.

Let’s keep quality and integrity as our voice in Frankfort. Re-elect Candy Massaroni as our Nelson County 50th District state representative on May 21, 2024.

Brenda Alexander

Nelson County