Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Pennebaker Kimberland, 96, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth Pennebaker Kimberland, 96, Bardstown, died Saturday, April 20, 2024, at her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Bardstown to the late Charles Matthew Pennebaker and Josephine Lydian Dingle.

She was a former cook for Talbott Tavern for many years and a member of the American Legion Post 167. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield and served on the Missionary Committee. She and her friends formed the Lucky 8 club years ago to help others in the community along with their own friendship of doing things together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Kimberland; one son, Larry Johnson; two sisters, Beatrice Watson and Mary Moore; and three brothers, June Gaither, Robert Lee Pennebaker and William Pennebaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia “Patty” (Kevin) Rogers; four sons, Bobby Kimberland, David (Frances) Kimberland, Stephen Kimberland and Mark (Josey) Kimberland, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Shirley Fleming of Killeen, Texas and Florence Groves of Harker Heights, Texas; one brother, Joseph Gaither of Mount Holley, NJ.; 25 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at the First Baptist Church in Bardstown with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at the First Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

