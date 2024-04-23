Obituary: Helen Beach,73, Bardstown

Helen Beach,73, of Bardstown, died Thursday. April 18, 2024. at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 25, 1950, in Louisville. She enjoyed spending time watching cooking shows and doing her puzzle games. She loved going to Florida, and especially loved her dogs.

HELEN BEACH

She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Roberts.

She is survived by one son, Kelly (Penny) Spratt; two grandchildren, Connor (Emily) Spratt and Catherine Spratt; one sister, Bobbi Young; one brother, Michael (Allitea) Nay; one nephew, Clint Nay; one niece, Erica Diane Drake; and a special in her heart fur babies, Ruby, Beau, Squirt, Lil Bit, Bailey, and Winnie.

The memorial visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-