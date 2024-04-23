Obituary: Flora Mae Burkhead Auberry, 87, Bardstown

Flora Mae Burkhead Auberry, 87, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was born May 30, 1936, in Washington County to Charlie and Katie Hudson Burkhead. She was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy and a former employee of Kenny’s Cleaners.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Harold Auberry (Sept. 4, 1978); one son, Harold Len Auberry; five sisters, Betty Ruth Burkhead, Wilma Helen Burkhead, Doris Humes, Mary Case and Dulah Benham; and three brothers, Cleo Burkhead, Leon Burkhead and Willard Burkhead.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Elliott of Bardstown, Patricia Barnes (Russell) and Jennifer Barnes (Jimmy), both of New Haven; one son, Stephen Auberry (Trenessa) of New Haven; one sister, Carolyn Hardin of Taylorsville; two brothers, James “Buddy” Burkhead and Charles “Junior” Burkhead (Mildred), both of Harrodsburg; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. Keith Creech. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jessica Scrogham, Andrea Auberry and Travis Barnes.

Serving as casket bearers will be Stephen Auberry, Johnathen Auberry and Lenny Auberry, Jimmy Barnes, Joshua Barnes and Michael Barnes.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield and after 9 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

