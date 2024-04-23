Obituary: Donovan Titus Leavitt, 29, formerly of Bardstown

Donovan Titus Leavitt, 29, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., a native of Bardstown, died Monday, October 16, 2023, at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, S.C. He fought a courageous battle against Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

He was born July 29, 1994, to Norman and Kim Leavitt (Janes) formally of Bardstown.

He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He graduated from Nelson County Baptist in 2013. He attended St. Gregory School and the Nelson County School system, where he was very involved with sports. He also played basketball and baseball through the Nelson County Rec League, which he loved so much.

He loved playing sports, but gained a huge interest in coaching, especially his younger brother Noah. He had a passion for working with children. He always loved being around kids, especially on the court or on the field. He volunteered on Wednesday nights, helping teach mission classes at Parkway Baptist. He was an avid Kentucky sports fan, enjoyed watching any level of baseball games, and was protective of taking care of his Nana and Pawpaw. But his greatest role was being a big brother. His love and devotion to Noah was immeasurable, Donovan and Noah were inseparable.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Donnie Janes of Bardstown; and his paternal grandparents, Claude and Barbara Leavitt of Idaho.

He is survived by his parents, Norman Leavitt of Boise, Idaho, and Kim Leavitt of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and one brother, Noah Cavanaugh Leavitt of Boise, Idaho.

Upon his request, there is a memorial Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

